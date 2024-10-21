Person 'down' after shooting involving Phoenix police near 35th and Glendale avenues
An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers near 35th and Glendale avenues Sunday night.
An investigation is underway after a shooting involving Phoenix police officers near 35th and Glendale avenues Sunday night.
York police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his driveway in Markham on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a weapons call near 14th Avenue and McCowan Road around 6:30 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Partheepan Panchalingam, 44, of Markham. The victim is known to police, Const. Lisa Moskalu
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto's west end last month after being wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. On Sept. 6, Toronto police said Stacey Downey, 36, of Toronto, was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Triston McNally, 37. Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue W. and Times Road around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 1 for a report of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found McNally with gun
Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.
The comedian's eldest daughter, Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, was arrested in Wisconsin on Sept. 10
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The man who gained social media fame with TikTok posts as he was riding out two hurricanes in his boat has been arrested in Tampa, Florida.
"Most people don't say excuse me — they just shove you out of the way. I don't plan on going back..."
"It seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't," 50 Cent tells PEOPLE of calling out Combs' alleged actions over the years
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
A convicted drug dealer faces up to 20 years in prison for smashing his cell phone at Kennedy Airport after FBI agents who seized it with a warrant handed it back to him so he could call his wife. Julian Gonzalez, who beat a Manhattan federal drug dealing case in 2016 after a witness vanished, had his luck run out Friday when a federal jury in Brooklyn found him guilty of attempted obstruction ...
There's a major criminal investigation underway tonight in the suburban city of Brampton, Ont., west of Toronto. One woman is dead, struck multiple times in an early-morning shooting that left three others injured. Homicide investigators spent the day combing the scene in an industrial park trying to understand what happened. Sean O'Shea reports.
Mohamed Iidow was found guilty at the Old Bailey of rape and manslaughter.
Roop Kanwar was burned alive in 1987 on her husband’s funeral pyre. Her story is making headlines again.
An Oregon man has been found guilty on kidnapping, sex crimes, and weapons charges after allegedly holding a woman captive in a makeshift dungeon in his garage.
A former Indian government official charged in the United States this week for allegedly directing a foiled murder plot had been arrested in New Delhi in December in an attempted murder case, according to court records and a police officer. The U.S. Justice Department unsealed the indictment of Vikash Yadav, 39, on Thursday, alleging he led a plot to murder a Sikh separatist in New York. From May 2023, the U.S. indictment alleges, Yadav, described as an Indian government employee at the time, worked with others in India and abroad to direct a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.
Incredible Tiny Homes told PEOPLE they gifted the man and his seven dogs an “Incred-I-Box" — a tiny home worth $18,000
Two people from Pierce County were killed.
Calgary police have laid charges against a 42-year-old Calgary man for stabbing a Calgary Transit peace officer late Friday evening.At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the Chinook CTrain Station after reports that a Calgary Transit peace officer had been stabbed.According to a statement released by Calgary police on Sunday, the stabbing occurred after two peace officers approached an unknown man who was observed to be consuming alcohol in a nearby bus shelter. The man bec
A man who turned himself in to police after an Amber Alert was issued in Saskatchewan earlier this week will not face charges in that incident, RCMP say.RCMP issued an Amber Alert about a suspected abduction case Thursday afternoon, after getting a report that a five-day-old baby had been taken from a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. The alert was quickly cancelled when the infant was found safe.Police said the man they were looking for was the child's father. He turned himself in at the Big R
The mother of a woman who was repeatedly raped until she died said she is glad he has faced justice.