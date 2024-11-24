Person in extremely critical condition after getting hit by car on Dodge Street
Police perform CPR on scene after a person was hit by a car on the busy street.
Police perform CPR on scene after a person was hit by a car on the busy street.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen enjoying the pop star’s hits as she brought her Eras Tour to Toronto for a second weekend.
Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in
Its writer alleged, "In my view it is a near certainty the results have been changed at a scale which reversed the [2024] U.S. presidential election."
The former talk show host has been living a quiet life in the English countryside with wife Portia de Rossi
The late-night host showed off a moment where an interview overseas with a son of the president-elect suddenly "took a turn."
The actress shares her teenage daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, as well as son Hayes, 6, with husband Cash Warren
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Saturday she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed, in a brazen public threat that she warned was not a joke.
The actress shared a throwback with her fans from a sexy 2000 photo shoot she did, soon after 'Beverly Hills, 90210' ended
A deadly crash involving an electric car that killed four people in downtown Toronto has raised concerns about the dangers when things go wrong for EVs.That includes whether people can easily extract themselves in the event of a fire, or how significant the fire risk is among the current generation of EVs. Observers say these types of fires may draw media attention, but they aren't that common — and that analysis of EV safety should focus on products and their components, and any resulting conce
It’s an early Saturnalia miracle! Five years after CBS’ The Big Bang Theory wrapped its 12-season run, series stars Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco (aka Sheldon and Penny) reunited Friday in New York City, where Parsons currently stars in the Broadway production Our Town. “I surprised him,” Cuoco wrote on her Instagram story, along with …
Get to know Taylor Swift's mom, Andrea Swift, and dad, Scott Swift, who have supported her career from the very beginning.
"It should have been a fun night for the couple."
Many aspects of the American economy are expected to change following the election of former (and now future) president Donald Trump after his historic election victory. His campaign promises of tariffs, deregulation and tax cuts will likely impact almost every facet of the American financial system. One such arena that will surely be impacted will be the American automotive industry.
A boy attending Hingham High School in Massachusetts got caught red-handed copying and pasting answers generated by an AI chatbot in an assignment, earning him a failing grade and a stint in detention. (Mercifully, he was allowed to redo the parts he cheated on.) His mom and dad, though, decided that this was some sort […]
Incoming first lady not planning on living full-time in Washington, D.C. during second term in the White House
Top Donald Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway confronted fellow conservative Meghan McCain backstage at a women’s summit, witnesses tell the Daily Beast. The tête-à-tête was over a grudge Conway has held for many years against McCain, for describing her and her then-husband George Conway as “gross” during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live. Conway confronted McCain after the two appeared together on a panel at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit. The even
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh visits a warehouse storing missile fragments in Kyiv, where investigators discover US circuitry inside North Korean missiles after a deadly strike.
You can't give away half of something you don't own.
The adorable video has already amassed more than 2.5 million views
John Ramsey tells PEOPLE he wishes police in Boulder, Colo., did a better job investigating his daughter's long-unsolved murder