Person found dead in the Stanislaus River in Salida, sheriffs say

CBC

Police in York Region have released video of a brazen carjacking in Newmarket Saturday, in which a man is seen entering another person's car at a gas pump, ramming into another vehicle and nearly ripping off the door as he drives off.Investigators are now looking for a 39-year-old suspect, who faces six charges, including robbery and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by a crime. A warrant is out for his arrest.At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, York Regional Police say they responded