Person hit and killed by vehicle in Clovis
Person hit and killed by vehicle in Clovis
Person hit and killed by vehicle in Clovis
Los Angeles-based hairstylist Katie Burr was still getting to know her partner when she was diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis
Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia said on Thursday that she and her daughter Dasha were together and comforting each other following the opposition politician's sudden death last week in a Russian penal colony. As thousands of people added their names to petitions demanding the release of Navalny's body, Yulia Navalnaya posted a photograph on X showing her and Dasha, huddled together in mutual support. Yulia was shown looking into the camera with her hand over her mouth, and Dasha wrapped in a black coat and gazing sadly into space.
It's time to share your wisdom with the rest of us.
The mother of Russian opposition politician and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, who died in an Arctic penal colony last week, said Thursday that she has been shown her son’s body.
"We were out and about and passed by a trailer park. He started asking questions about it, and the rest of us were confused. Turns out he thought trailer parks were just in movies. He was shocked anyone actually lived there."
Anthony Robinson is suspected by police of murdering six women
David Tronnes was convicted of the 2018 murder of wife Shanti Cooper-Tronnes
MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — The lush valley enveloping Medellin was once the heart of a brutal war involving the Colombian government, drug cartels and a smattering of other armed groups. But a sharp dip in violence in the country’s second-biggest city has attracted a flood of tourists to its vivid colors, busy cafes and booming nightlife. About 1.4 million visited last year, many of them American. Now the tourism boom has presented officials with a new set of dark challenges, including an uptick
Harry Styles’ Dating History: From Taylor Swift And Kendall Jenner To Olivia Wilde and Taylor Russell
John Cena shared the story of how he met his wife while watching the 2019 Super Bowl in Canada with a friend
"It tells me that the parents don't care."
Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, spoke out for a cause close to heart
Hannah Gosselin said her dad "gets along" with her boyfriend
The actress and husband Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in April 2022
Hours before the mother is accused of killing her children, she wrote on Facebook she was “blessed” to be their mother. “Us against the world,” she said in the post.
A special prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Trump objected Thursday to a judge’s plan to question his former attorney behind closed doors about the timeline of his relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D). Special prosecutor Nathan Wade said Thursday that his ex-attorney and former law partner, Terrence…
Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies were last seen on Monday.
Robert Kardashian’s children honoured him on his 80th birthday
The late Princess Diana was totally breathtaking in a white shift dress at the 1995 Children of Bosnia Charity Concert in Modena that made her look like a modern bride
The star played Fred Elliott, a character best known for his booming voice, in the ITV soap.