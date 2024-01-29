Person hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Sacramento

Associated Press

A Wisconsin judge had a hearing scheduled for Monday in the case of a woman who wants to be released from a mental institution that she was committed to after she pleaded guilty to repeatedly stabbing a sixth-grade classmate in order to please the horror character Slender Man. This marks the second time that Morgan Geyser, now 21, has asked a judge to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren set a scheduling conference for Monday on Geyser's request to be released, which she submitted on Jan. 16.