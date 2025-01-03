Person killed after being struck by train in Chilliwack, B.C.

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Mounties in Chilliwack, B.C., say a person was struck and killed by a train near an overpass in the city early this morning.

They say officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near the Yale Road Overpass and McIntosh Drive around 3:19 a.m.

Police say first responders at the scene found the body and have determined the victim was female.

They say she has not yet been identified.

The RCMP say the incident does not appear to be suspicious, but police are working to figure out who she was.

They say the investigation is also being done in partnership with the BC Coroners Service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press