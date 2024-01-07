Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says

MONTREAL — Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.

The department says it is also aware of two Canadians who were injured in the incident and is following up "to confirm involvement of other potential Canadians."

New York State Police said one person died and 11 others were injured after a Skyway Coach Line tour bus crashed on U.S. Highway 87 while travelling from Montreal to New York City on Friday.

Officials in New York later said the majority of the 23 passengers on the bus were Canadian, while at least two were Swiss.

The injured individuals, including one person police say suffered serious injuries, were brought to nearby hospitals.

Global Affairs says it is providing consular assistance to the family of the victim but declined to give more information for privacy reasons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press