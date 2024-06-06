Woman in 'life-threatening condition' after crash

A young woman is in a life-threatening condition after a crash on a rural road, police say.

The A345 at Newton, Enford, near Pewsey, Wiltshire, was closed after a collision involving a minibus and a Land Rover at about 16:45 BST on Wednesday.

Police confirmed a young female passenger was taken to Southampton Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed overnight for investigation work and has since reopened.

Wiltshire Police has asked anyone who saw what happened or with dashcam footage to get in touch.

