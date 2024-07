Person with machete on Howard Avenue taken into custody

Windsor Police Headquarters is shown in a May 10, 2024, file image. (Patrick Morrell/CBC - image credit)

Windsor police responded to an incident involving a person with a machete on Howard Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was safely taken into custody under the Mental Health Act, according to a police spokesperson.

Nobody was injured during the situation.

The spokesperson says the nurse police and crisis response teams were "crucial" in de-escalating the incident.