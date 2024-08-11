Person rescued after falling 20 feet down cliff in Pismo Beach

One person was rescued Saturday evening in Pismo Beach after falling 20 feet down a cliff.

According to a Facebook post from Cal Fire SLO, the incident happened near the 200 block of Sea Cliff Drive. The person was transported to the hospital after being rescued.

Cal Fire public information officer Toni Davis told The Tribune on Sunday the agency didn’t have any additional information on the incident other than what was posted on X and Facebook.

According to emergency scanner app PulsePoint, the incident was first received by responders around 6 p.m.

Passerby and freelance photographer Ford Whitefield-Brewer told The Tribune he was visiting the area and saw the rescue. He said he heard someone fell down a cliff.

He later shared photos and a video on Facebook of the rescue.