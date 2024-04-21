Person stabbed to death under Tower Bridge after altercation, West Sacramento police say

A person was stabbed to death under Tower Bridge, according to West Sacramento police, who also announced the arrest of a man in connection with a similar but unrelated homicide earlier this month.

Saturday’s stabbing took place around 5:15 pm directly under the bridge and adjacent to the River Walk Park, officers said in a release Sunday. The death was ruled a homicide after police determined an altercation took place before the stabbing that left the individual with “multiple stab wounds.” The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers did not provide further details but said they believed the incident was isolated and not related to a homicide earlier this month upstream on the Sacramento River near Bryte Bend.

But, in their statement, police said they had earlier arrested Joseph Baker, a suspect wanted in the April 4 homicide that killed Richard Jayce Gomez, 50.

In that incident, according to police, Baker allegedly stabbed Gomez and two other people following a fight at a homeless encampment near North Harbor Boulevard and Riverbank Road.

Authorities from multiple agencies later searched the area around the Interstate 80 bridge at Bryte Bend and the city’s water treatment plant.

In their statement, police did not give more details about the arrest but said Baker had been located and detained on Saturday morning.