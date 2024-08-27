Five stabbings at Notting Hill Carnival climax, police say

Five people have been stabbed on the closing day of the Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two of those who were stabbed are in a life-threatening condition, the force said, adding that the 32-year-old woman stabbed on Sunday also remains in a life-threatening condition.

There was also an incident involving a corrosive substance, the Met said.

Police made at least 230 arrests on Monday, including 49 for possession of an offensive weapon.

Three firearms were seized, and 35 officers were injured.

Earlier on Monday, a man wanted for an attempted murder in Hackney in July was spotted and arrested, the Met said.

Police officers detain a man during the Notting Hill Carnival (Tim Anderson/PA)

Thousands of revellers turned out for the final day of the carnival, flooding the streets with colour, costumes, dancing and music.

A heavy police presence was visible after three people were stabbed on Sunday.

Some people were made to walk through metal-detecting “knife arches” as they arrived at the west London event.

Officers standing in pairs were dotted along the streets, while a police helicopter hovered above throughout the day.

Drummers taking part in the adults’ parade (Lucy North/PA)

In a statement, the force said weapons had been seized.

“Officers were able to stop a car in Harrow, believed to be en route to Carnival, where a firearm was seized and two people arrested,” the force said.

“Later in the afternoon, officers carried out a search at one of the entry points, seizing a further firearm.

“A man who was wanted for an attempted murder in Hackney in July was spotted and arrested following a successful stop.”

Thousands of people thronged the area for Adults’ Day on Monday afternoon, billed as the culmination of the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history.

After months of preparation, dancers showed off their flamboyant costumes and floats blasted music for spectators who blew whistles and horns.

Dancers prepare to take part in the Adults’ Parade (Lucy North/PA)

Earlier on Monday, a senior Met officer said he was “tired of saying the same words every year” after a woman attending the carnival with her child was stabbed.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who is in charge of the policing operation for the event, said his officers “very narrowly avoided a fatality” and are “tired of seeing crime scenes” at the street party.

Calling for carnival-goers to report crime, Mr Adelekan said: “Yesterday we saw the first day marred by unacceptable violence.

“Three people were stabbed and we only very narrowly avoided a fatality.”

Around a million people were expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend with about 7,000 officers on duty.

The annual celebration has been running for more than 50 years.