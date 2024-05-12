Person suffers smoke inhalation in house fire

One person has suffered smoke inhalation in a fire at a family home in Kent.

Two fire engines were sent to a house in Robin Hood Lane, Walderslade, Chatham, just after 02:00 BST on Sunday, Kent Fire & Rescue said.

The family was outside the property as crews arrived.

Jets were used to tackle the fire in a bedroom and a high pressure fan cleared the property of smoke.

One person was checked over by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics due to smoke inhalation, the fire service said.

It said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

