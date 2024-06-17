Person taken to hospital in critical condition after crash near Mustang
The Princess of Wales has made her first public appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of the year.
As her father laid sick on on a gurney in a Niagara-area emergency room, Ann-Marie Zammit reassured him he'd recover. The medical staff at the Welland, Ont., hospital had told her despite an infection, and being in the emergency department for days, CJohn didn't have a fever, his vitals were stable and they'd be conducting more tests the next morning, Zammit told CBC Hamilton in an interview. She had reason to be hopeful. Before his illness, CJohn, 88, lived independently and was his happy, heal
Cases of a dangerous and highly fatal bacterial infection have reached record levels in Japan, official figures show, with experts so far unable to pinpoint the reason for the rise.
The Northbound lanes of Toronto’s Don Valley Parkway were closed Sunday when a man died after falling from Leaside bridge. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have recovered the body of a man involved in a boating accident in Mission, B.C.Two men were out in a small, flat-bottom, aluminum boat around 6:30 p.m. PT on Friday in Nicomen Slough when the accident occurred, said the RCMP in Mission, about 70 kilometres southeast of Vancouver.They were doing donuts on the water, according to police, when they hit their own wake — the fast stream of water left behind on the water's surface from a moving vessel. That impact caused both men, who weren't
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 239,120 vehicles. This includes Chrysler, General Motors, Toyota and Kia cars.
As the bird flu outbreak expands into dairy farms, worries grow about dangers to humans and potential links to climate change.
A judge in Missouri says lawmakers who passed a restrictive abortion ban were not trying to impose their religious beliefs on everyone in the state, rejecting a case filed by more than a dozen Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist leaders who support abortion rights.
Since Amazon acquired the primary-care service One Medical, elderly patients have been routed to a call center - staffed partly by contractors with limited training - that failed on more than a dozen occasions to seek immediate attention for callers with urgent symptoms, according to internal documents seen by The Washington Post. When one patient reported a “blood clot, pain and swelling,” call center staff scheduled an appointment rather than escalating the matter for medical evaluation, accor
Interested in capping off your trip to Hong Kong with a long weekend in Beijing or Shanghai? A new high-speed sleeper train service cuts the overnight travel time by half.
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s chairman Akio Toyoda will be facing some disgruntled shareholders this week, as two major proxy groups demand a vote against keeping the grandson of the founder on its board.
STORY: Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance on Saturday (June 15) since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer.Kate attended the "Trooping the Colour" event with her three children at London’s Buckingham Palace.The annual military parade marks the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles.Ahead of the event, crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace:“When Kate knows the time is ready to come more into the public, that’s what we’re waiting for. And this is special, to come for the king’s birthday."Kate joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the high-profile pinnacle of the event.Kate has undergone preventative chemotherapy since the cancer announcement, according to her office, Kensington Palace.While treatment is continuing, her improved health meant she was able to appear in public for the first time since last December.In a rare personal written message on Friday (June 14), she said she was making good progress but was "not out of the woods".Kensington Palace has declined to give any details about the type of cancer or her treatment.Her illness has coincided with that of King Charles, who has also been undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to public duties in April, although his diary commitments are being limited to minimize risks to his recovery.
Celine Dion is opening up about her life-altering neurological disorder ahead of the release of her documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion."
Hanan Aqel and her sister had one shekel each in their hands, a gift from their grandfather to go and buy sweets.
In an exclusive essay for PEOPLE ahead of Father’s Day, the beloved TODAY show weatherman opens up about how early detection enabled him to meet his granddaughter