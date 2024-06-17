Person taken to hospital in critical condition after crash near Mustang

Reuters Videos

STORY: Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance on Saturday (June 15) since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer.Kate attended the "Trooping the Colour" event with her three children at London’s Buckingham Palace.The annual military parade marks the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles.Ahead of the event, crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace:“When Kate knows the time is ready to come more into the public, that’s what we’re waiting for. And this is special, to come for the king’s birthday."Kate joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and other senior family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the high-profile pinnacle of the event.Kate has undergone preventative chemotherapy since the cancer announcement, according to her office, Kensington Palace.While treatment is continuing, her improved health meant she was able to appear in public for the first time since last December.In a rare personal written message on Friday (June 14), she said she was making good progress but was "not out of the woods".Kensington Palace has declined to give any details about the type of cancer or her treatment.Her illness has coincided with that of King Charles, who has also been undergoing treatment for cancer. He returned to public duties in April, although his diary commitments are being limited to minimize risks to his recovery.