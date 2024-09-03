Person trapped in train car full of coal

CBC

In the past week, more than a dozen sailings of the MV Saaremaa have been cancelled.Some of these cancellations have been to high winds, others due to mechanical problems with the vessel that runs between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I."We've had a bit of a run of it, to be completely candid, over the last couple of years," said Northumberland Ferries general manager Jeff Joyce.He said it's not just the Saaremaa that's caused those issues. Last summer, it was the 31-year-old MV Confedera