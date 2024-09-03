Person trapped in train car full of coal
Rescue crews are working to free a person who became trapped in a train car that was carrying coal in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.
OTTAWA — A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Just because a vehicle is popular doesn't mean it's worth buying. Some popular brands are notorious for poor gas mileage or high maintenance costs. Others depreciate rapidly, making them worth much...
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently announced recalls for 141,271 vehicles. This includes Toyota and Acura vehicles.
FAUST, Alta. — Two people are dead and at least six others were injured after police say a semi truck crossed the centre line of a highway and collided with a group of motorcycles in northern Alberta.
OTTAWA — Canada's transport minister said he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
Radian Aerospace is building Radian One, a space plane that could carry people and satellites to space with less fuel and weight than typical rockets.
It was a Saturday afternoon when Stephanie and Carlos Flores heard the ping of a notification on their phones that changed their lives forever.
If you're looking to get a new -- or new to you -- car, odds are you've spent a healthy chunk of time researching online. You've probably got your budget set, a few dream cars in mind and bookmarks...
"The traffic incident is being investigated," the Harris and Walz campaign says after three support vehicles were involved in a Labor Day collision The post Tim Walz Not Impacted by Milwaukee Motorcade Accident, Other Passengers Sustain Non-Life-Threatening Injuries appeared first on TheWrap.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Some vans at the back of a motorcade carrying Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz crashed on the highway while heading from the airport to a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Monday, but Walz was unhurt.
Cars driving on sidewalks, mirrors demolished with karate kicks, fully grown adults rolling around a freeway like wrestlers.
Seven Mexican travelers were killed and dozens of other people injured early Saturday when a commercial passenger bus headed for Mexico experienced tire failure and rolled over off a highway east of Vicksburg, Mississippi, officials said.
In the past week, more than a dozen sailings of the MV Saaremaa have been cancelled.Some of these cancellations have been to high winds, others due to mechanical problems with the vessel that runs between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I."We've had a bit of a run of it, to be completely candid, over the last couple of years," said Northumberland Ferries general manager Jeff Joyce.He said it's not just the Saaremaa that's caused those issues. Last summer, it was the 31-year-old MV Confedera
If you are thinking about potentially buying a new car this year, you might want to wait a few more weeks. That's because there could potentially be an opportunity to save money and get in on some...
BEIJING (Reuters) -Sales of U.S. automaker Tesla's China-made electric vehicles grew 3% in August from a year earlier, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Monday. Other local EV competitors including Leapmotor and Li Auto also reported higher sales. Tesla's rising China numbers, including domestic sales and exports to Europe and elsewhere, came amid extended incentives for local buyers as well as breakthroughs in winning over government backing.
The crash shut down Highway 101 through the city for several hours Sunday night.
Despite pandemic production hiccups and starting prices that have declined but are still inflated, America's obsession with cars remains is alive and well. As does its love of anything "new." Read...
Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific has canceled dozens of flights as it conducts an inspection of its entire Airbus A350 fleet after finding engine problems affecting the plane.
Via Rail passengers are speaking out after their train from Montreal to Quebec City broke down, leaving them stranded for about 10 hours over the long weekend with a lack of food, water and access to a toilet for prolonged intervals. Rudy El Maghariki says what he expected to be a three-and-a-half-hour trip on Saturday became a 14-hour ordeal."We were just tired, we were hungry, we were thirsty. We couldn't go out," he said, saying it became almost impossible to breathe after so many hours witho
Three people are dead after a small plane crashed into a row of townhomes near a municipal airport about 11 miles from Portland, Ore. Saturday, officials reported.