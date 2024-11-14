New personal independence payments tool launched for claimants as hundreds of millions goes unclaimed

A new tool to help people claim personal independence payments (PIP) has been launched as statistics show that nearly £900 million worth of the benefit is going unclaimed every year.

Launched by anti-poverty charity Turn2us, the ‘PIP helper’ is designed to simplify the complex application process, which can involve several forms and a medical assessment.

PIP is a non-means-tested benefit designed to help people with disabilities or long-term health conditions afford extra living costs that are incurred as a result of their condition.

The amount a successful claimant is paid will range from £28.70 to £184.30 a week.

To apply, applicants must call a DWP helpline, before filling out a lengthy form and potentially needing to attend a medical assessment.

This assessment, carried out by a private sector provider, will determine how much help the claimant needs with both daily living and mobility, and will award a higher or lower rate for one or both of these factors.

The PIP helper has been designed in collaboration with PIP claimants, many of whom say the application process is difficult.

Jo lives with chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) and its long-term effects. She said: “The Turn2us PIP Helper is fantastic because it’s created by people who’ve actually been through the system.

“It gives clear, practical advice that helps you understand how to frame your answers properly. The tool’s checklists and guidance turn an overwhelming process into something much more manageable.”

Alicia, who lives with bipolar disorder, added: “The PIP process is daunting – it can feel exhausting to keep explaining yourself when living with an invisible disability like mine.

“The guidance at each step and the focus on wellbeing are essential for those of us who find the process mentally challenging.”

The tool comes after recent report from the National Audit Office in July showed that an estimated £870 million in PIP goes unpaid every year as thousands aren’t claiming what they are entitled to.

Shelley Hopkinson, head of policy and influencing at Turn2us, said: “Claiming PIP is a stressful and complex process that can harm people’s health, worsen conditions, and make people so exhausted that they give up on applying for the help they need.

“The Turn2us PIP Helper was built because we listened to people’s experiences with the system, and worked closely with a team of people who claim PIP to ensure it truly meets their needs.

“Any government reform to PIP must do the same by centring the experiences of those who rely on it, to make the system supportive, accessible, and free from stigma.”

The Turn2us PIP helper can be found on the charity’s website.