A personal trainer shared his 3 favorite high-protein recipes for fat loss, including pizza and cheesecake

Eating a high-protein diet has a range of benefits, from helping with fat loss to gaining muscle.

Personal trainer Max Lowery shared three of his favorite high-protein recipes with Business Insider.

They were all approved by dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine.

If you're trying to get stronger, build muscle , or lose fat , eating more protein could help you hit your goals.

Many fat loss coaches recommend people eat more protein to make it easier to stick to a calorie deficit , which is required for weight loss, because it's more satiating than the other macronutrients: fat and carbs.

Personal trainer Max Lowery is one such coach. He told Business Insider that eating enough protein also helps with maintaining muscle mass when losing weight.

"It's important to note that weight loss comes from a calorie deficit, so upping your protein doesn't automatically mean weight loss," Lowery said. "When you combine upping your protein with other sustainable nutritional habits and mindset shifts , you have a recipe for long-term weight loss."

Lowery shared three of his favorite high-protein recipes with BI, all of which were approved by dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine .

1. High-protein, low-calorie cheesecake

High-protein cheesecake Max Lowery

Serves eight

Ingredients:

560 grams Greek yogurt

2 eggs

3 scoops of vanilla protein powder

Toppings:

cinnamon and honey

Method:

Blend the above ingredients together and pour into a small round baking tin. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes and allow to cool before removing from the dish, slicing, and topping with cinnamon and honey.

Nutrition per serving: 107 calories, 9.3 grams protein

Ludlam-Raine said that using Greek yogurt and protein powder is an innovative way to increase the protein content in a typically indulgent dessert. "It's a clever twist for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while sticking to their protein goals," she said.

To increase the fiber content of the dessert, she recommended serving with berry compote.

"Berries are high in fiber and antioxidants, which can complement the nutritional profile of the cheesecake," Ludlam-Raine said. "I would make one with frozen berries stewed with chia seeds and a little lemon juice and honey."

2. Protein broccoli pizza

Broccoli protein pizza Max Lowery

Serves one

Ingredients:

330 grams broccoli

2 eggs

Paprika and cayenne pepper to taste

50 grams shredded cheese, such as parmesan

5 cherry tomatoes, cut into halves

150 grams chopped tomatoes

Nutrition per pizza: 496 calories, 39 grams protein

Instructions:

Use a food processor to blend the broccoli, then add the eggs, salt, pepper, and spices and mix together with a spoon. Drizzle a little oil into a hot pan then pour the mixture in and flatten down. Cook on a medium heat for five to eight minutes with a lid on. Spread the tomato sauce on the broccoli pizza base, sprinkle the cheese, then add the sliced tomatoes over the top. Continue cooking with the lid on for about one minute until the cheese is melted, then serve.

Ludlam-Raine said that using broccoli as a base for the pizza is a creative way to increase vegetable intake, and is lower in carbs than traditional pizza.

"If people don't find it filling though, consider adding some wholegrains or slow release carbs as a side," she said. Sweet potato wedges, for example, would make it a more balanced meal, she said.

The pizza provides a good hit of protein, but to add more fiber, vitamins, and minerals, Ludlam-Raine recommended topping with more vegetables like bell peppers, onion, or spinach.

3. 15-minute beef, potatoes, and vegetables

15-minute beef with potatoes Max Lowery

Serves four

Ingredients:

1 onion

1 red pepper

½ zucchini

1 tablespoon oregano

1 tablespoon paprika

500 grams low-fat ground beef

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Parsley, diced

1 tablespoon crème fraiche

200 grams pre-boiled, chopped potatoes

Instructions:

Dice the onions, red pepper, and zucchini. Add olive oil to a hot pan and cook the onions on a low heat with some salt. Once the onions have softened, add the pepper and zucchini. Once all the vegetables have softened, add the oregano, paprika, and salt and pepper to taste, as well as any spices that you like. Cook with the lid on. Once the vegetables are almost cooked, add the beef and mix everything together. Add the balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and soy sauce, adjusting quantities to your taste. Mix it all together, and leave to cook for 5 to 10 minutes with the lid on, until the beef is cooked through. Mix in the pre-cooked, chopped potatoes to heat through, then serve with parsley and crème fraiche.

Nutrition per serving: 419 cals and 40 grams protein

Ludlam-Raine said that if you don't want to use potatoes, whole grains such as quinoa or black rice would add fiber to the dish, additional nutrients, and slow-release energy.

The dish is high in protein and includes a good variety of vegetables, but a side salad could boost the variety, fiber, and vitamin content even more, she said.

"The use of herbs, spices, and sauces like balsamic and Worcestershire adds depth to the flavor without significant calories," Ludlam-Raine said. "Opting for low-fat mince is a great way to keep the saturated fat content in check while maintaining high protein."

