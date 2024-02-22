Perth County Economic Development Shines: Double win at EDCO Awards for Innovations in Agriculture and Housing Initiatives

The Perth County economic development and tourism division received two awards of excellence at the 67th annual Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO) Conference and Showcase in Toronto for two recent projects: the Perth County Farms to Stratford Tables and Perth County Full House Tour.

On Feb. 8, the EDCO honoured Perth County, recognizing outstanding projects that served as examples and set the stage for future economic-development best practices throughout Ontario.

“Winning these awards is really a testament to the county's commitment to innovative and impactful projects that contribute to our local economy but also can set a standard for best practices and economic development across Ontario,” said county tourism officer Ashley Lansink. “The EDCO awards and these projects can really act as inspiration and motivation for continuous improvement, encouraging Perth County to stay innovative and dedicated to driving positive economic-development outcomes.”

The first project that earned recognition for Perth County was Perth County Farms to Stratford Tables in the community economic development rural award category. The project offered a look inside produce, meat and egg farms across Perth County and how these fresh ingredients end up on diners' plates in local restaurants.

This initiative was possible through a partnership with Destination Stratford.

“The Perth County Farms to Stratford Tables initiative was a wonderful example of what’s possible through creative and impactful collaboration, especially for projects where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” said Zac Gribble, executive director of Destination Stratford. “We’re thrilled with the results and look forward to future collaborative destination marketing and development projects with Perth County Tourism that benefit our entire region."

The second recognized project was the Perth County Full House Tour, which earned Perth County the resident attraction rural award.

Story continues

“The [Perth County Full House Tour] project provided a forum for all levels of government staff, builders and developers to discuss how we can best work together to build more homes across Perth County,” said Lansink.

“This project was unique to Perth County. It's something that we thought we'd try out because, when it comes to housing solutions, sometimes you have to get creative. It ended up being a major success.”

Perth County was also recognized as a finalist in the Inclusive community based initiative award category for its Mystery Farm Hop Tour.

Meredith Forget, manager of economic development and tourism at the county, presented the initiative as a panellist at the conference's Empowering Rural Ontario: Fostering Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Sustainable Economic Development session.

“We wanted to get creative and try to make sure that people who might not otherwise be able to take tours like this would have the opportunity to participate, and that's exactly what we saw, and that's exactly what we heard from attendees,” said Lansink. “Participants told us this tour meant everything to them as they could participate, despite different barriers they might face.”

Though the awards were presented to the Perth County economic development and tourism division, Lansink says it really takes the whole community to pull large-scale projects like these together. She notes her gratitude for community partnerships and connections throughout Perth County and Stratford.

“Partnership was really at the heart of our success for these awards. All of these partnerships were very important. Although we were there to pick up the award, it's really an award for everyone who was involved,” she said.

“Perth County's economic development and tourism division is thankful for these EDCO awards, recognizing our success is rooted in strong partnerships and local collaboration,” added Forget. “Building on this momentum, our team is actively engaged in developing exciting initiatives for 2024, aiming to advance destination marketing and foster economic growth with a focus on inclusivity, innovation and sustainability.”

Amanda Modaragamage, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Stratford Times