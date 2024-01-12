Perth County Official Plan entering public consultation

PERTH COUNTY – Staff anticipate the new Perth County Official Plan to be completed before the end of 2024, however, significant public consultation and provincial approval are needed first.

At the Dec. 21 meeting, council directed staff to proceed with the public consultation period, the second last phase of the multi-year process.

According to a report from Susanna Reid, Perth County senior planner, public consultation is based on the legislative requirements of the Planning Act.

This month, staff will send the draft Official Plan and background documents to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. The Planning Act requires that the minister receive the document 90 days before the notice of public meeting. Following the 90-day period, county staff will make presentations to municipal councils, and circulate notices for public open houses to the public in each of the Perth County municipalities.

Additionally, a draft Official Plan and background documents will be posted to the county’s website, and copies will be provided to local municipalities and libraries for public review. Alternatively, a question-and-answer forum will be online.

Public open houses will be held in February in each of the four municipalities – one will have a virtual component; Staff will review comments from the public and revise policies and maps as necessary; Circulate a notice of a public meeting to be held in April at a Perth County council meeting.

In April it is anticipated council will adopt the Official Plan, thus forwarding the final plan to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs for final review and approval before the end of the year.

The Official Plan determines how land uses will be managed in Perth County, including agriculture, settlement area growth, housing, employment, and natural environment conservation.

Kelsey Bent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner