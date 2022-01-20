Peru govt declares oil spill an ecological disaster

CBC

Mal Isaac, a venerable mainstay in Regina sports broadcasting, died Saturday. He was 84. He leaves behind his wife, Vivian, three children and eight grandchildren, whom he absolutely adored according to his son, Scott. Isaac began broadcasting when he was 21 and worked at several outlets before landing at CBC Saskatchewan, where he worked from the 1970s to the mid-'90s. Scott said he was aware of his father's career, but to them he was always just "Dad," and a great one at that. He recalls his f