Peru govt declares oil spill an ecological disaster
An oil spill off the Peruvian coast caused by the waves from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation has polluted beaches and proved deadly for marine life. (Jan. 20)
The owner of a retirement home in central Newfoundland says the COVID-19 situation inside his facility is dire — and he believes it's time for the regional health authority to call in outside help. Shane Penney, who owns Springdale Retirement Living together with his wife, told CBC News that 19 out of 90 residents and 17 out of 35 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and more test results are pending. "It's very, very serious; very busy at our facility," Penney said on Tuesday. Penne
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — This season was supposed to be Diego Simeone’s chance to firmly establish Atlético Madrid as Spain’s top team and cap his incredibly successful decade as its coach. While Barcelona lost Lionel Messi and Real Madrid had to replace coach Zinedine Zidane, Atlético strengthened its championship squad with the return of Antoine Griezmann and the signing of attacking players Rodrigo de Paul and Matheus Cunha. It looked like the perfect scenario to repeat as Spanish league champ
The government called for volunteers to work in P.E.I.'s long-term care facilities recently — and it seems Islanders have responded. The province is trying to reduce some stress at the homes, caused because of staffing shortages due to rising COVID-19 cases in the province. The director of recruitment and retention with the Department of Health and Wellness said people from a variety of professions answered the call. "We have had tremendous response from Islanders," Rebecca Gill told Island Morn
MILAN (AP) — Both AC Milan and Juventus have recent bad memories of San Siro ahead of their eagerly-anticipated Serie A match at the iconic stadium on Sunday. Juventus lost the Italian Super Cup to Inter Milan last week, when Alexis Sánchez scored the winner with the last kick of the match at the end of extra time. Milan’s last match at its home stadium was on Monday when a refereeing error cost it dearly in a dispiriting 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Spezia. “It’s hard to lose like that. It
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school (Jan. 19)
The iconic Basilica of St. John the Baptist could be sold off, as the Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of St. John's deals with insolvency. That's according to new court filings which shed more light on how the corporation plans to address liabilities related to historic sexual abuse cases. Proceedings moved to the courtroom Thursday, where a judge was asked to approve the pending sale of a monastery, and begin the process of figuring out the fate of millions raised through a Chase the Ace f
PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex says a new COVID-19 pass will go into effect Monday, severely restricting the public lives of those who refuse to get inoculated by banning them from domestic flights, restaurants, sports events and other venues. “(The pass) ... is necessary if we want to preserve and increase our vaccination coverage in the event of new variants,” Castex said Thursday. The so-called vaccine pass “clearly puts constraints on the unvaccinated,” he added. As of Monday
For a little over 20 years, Jim O'Toole has been a firefighter with the St. John's Regional Fire Department. It's a job he loves. "It's been a great career. I can't say anything negative. I've enjoyed every morning that I've gotten up to go to work over the last 20 years," said O'Toole. But in 2018, his life changed, after getting two medical diagnoses in five months. First, kidney cancer. Then melanoma, a type of skin cancer — something O'Toole still deals with today. He isn't the only firefigh
If you own a business in B.C. and found out this week you cannot reopen yet due to COVID-19, you could be eligible to receive up to $20,000 from the provincial government. In a release Wednesday, the province announced it is extending the COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant and doubling financial supports for eligible businesses that were ordered on Tuesday to remain closed until Feb. 16. These businesses include bars, nightclubs and lounges that do not serve full meals, as well as event venues that h
IQALUIT, Nunavut — The City of Iqaluit shut down its water treatment plant Wednesday after the water was contaminated last week with fuel for the second time. The city said a breach in the system is suspected to have caused residents to smell fuel in their water, with breaches detected last week and Wednesday. The city said it is using a bypass system to pump water to residents instead and the entire territorial capital is now under a precautionary boil water advisory. Nunavut's health departmen
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard will remain in custody after a Toronto judge denied him bail on charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement. Nygard, who once ran his international fashion business from Winnipeg, is charged with six counts of sexual assault and three of forcible confinement related to six people in Toronto. Ontario justice of the peace John Scarfe denied Nygard's request for bail Wednesday during a virtual hearing, which Nygard attended over Zoom from the Toronto South D
ATLANTA (AP) — A prosecutor who’s investigating possible attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia on Thursday called for a special grand jury to help move the case along. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her investigation soon after taking office last January. The investigation includes a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump repeatedly and falsely a
The NDP says it is working with the ethics commissioner and intends to file a formal disclosure report on a $1,895 rocking chair given to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's wife in exchange for posting about the item on her Instagram account. On Dec. 10, Singh's wife posted an image of the Grand Jackson Rocker by Canadian furniture company Monte Design on her Instagram account, mentioning the company. The party said Singh would repay the cost of the chair after CBC reported it was given to him and his w
Mal Isaac, a venerable mainstay in Regina sports broadcasting, died Saturday. He was 84. He leaves behind his wife, Vivian, three children and eight grandchildren, whom he absolutely adored according to his son, Scott. Isaac began broadcasting when he was 21 and worked at several outlets before landing at CBC Saskatchewan, where he worked from the 1970s to the mid-'90s. Scott said he was aware of his father's career, but to them he was always just "Dad," and a great one at that. He recalls his f
In 1967, The Monkees topped the U.K singles chart with “I’m A Believer.” (Jan. 19)
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A man who stood outside the home of a former Dutch foreign minister shouting and waving a burning torch was sent to prison Wednesday for six months, Dutch media reported. Threats aimed at Dutch politicians have increased in recent years amid a polarization fueled by the pandemic and lockdown measures. Prime Minister Mark Rutte last week called such intimidation “completely unacceptable.” The suspect, identified as Max van den B., was detained two weeks ago outside t
In a time-honoured tradition of Canadian democracy, government regulations become public when they appear in the Canada Gazette. That’s why Ottawa’s proposal to bypass that step is so troublesome.
WASHINGTON (AP) — During his first year in office, President Joe Biden took action on a number of his key campaign promises, from rebuilding U.S. alliances globally to distributing vaccines across America and the world. But others remain works in progress or dependent on Congress to address. That's particular true of his promises to reform the nation’s immigration system, where Biden is caught between the demands of his Democratic base and Latino voters and the realities of a steep influx of mig