Peru, Japan strengthen ties with defense and mining agreements

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's president signed defense and mining cooperation deals with her Japanese counterpart on Sunday, following an official visit between the two leaders just after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit hosted by Lima.

The agreements were signed by Peru's President Dina Boluarte and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who in remarks touted what he described as a 10-year cooperation roadmap.

Part of the deal involves assistance to boost mining supply chains. Peru is one of the world's top copper producers, while Japan is a major consumer of the key industrial metal.

In the aftermath of the APEC summit, Peru also inked a defense cooperation deal with South Korea, including a submarine agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries and another deal with Korea Aerospace Industries to manufacture parts for fighter aircraft, according to Boluarte's foreign minister.

Last week, Peru formally inaugurated the Chinese-built Pacific coast megaport of Chancay, promising faster and more efficient trade between Latin America and Asia, with China's President Xi Jinping in attendance.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)