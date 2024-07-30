Peru orders Venezuelan diplomats to leave country within 72 hours

Reuters
Supporters of the Venezuelan opposition demonstrate following the announcement that Venezuela's President Maduro won the presidential election, in Caracas

(Reuters) - Peru's foreign ministry on Monday ordered Venezuelan diplomats accredited in the Andean nation to leave the country within 72 hours, after Venzuela's ruling party declared an election victory that the Venezuelan opposition and independent pollsters called implausible.

The ministry made the announcement in a statement citing the "serious and arbitrary decisions made today by the Venezuelan regime."

Peru had said earlier on Monday it would not accept a violation of Venezuelans' popular will and that it had recalled its ambassador.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland)

