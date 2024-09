Reuters

As Peru buries former president Alberto Fujimori on Saturday, the Andean country is grappling with the complex legacy of its most powerful - and most divisive - political leader in recent decades, who died this week at the age of 86. Many Peruvians still revere Fujimori for pulling the country out of a severe economic crisis in the 1990s and defeating the Shining Path terrorist group. "Thanks to him, terrorism is over," said Felicita Ruiz, who came from the Andean region of Ayacucho, birthplace of the Maoist Shining Path, to pay respects to the former president.