This Peruvian Designer Just Won a Major Award at Milan Fashion Week

Can fashion and sustainability truly go hand in hand? That was undoubtedly a question on the minds of actors, designers, and editors yesterday evening at La Scala theater, where, on the final night of Milan Fashion Week, they gathered for the third annual CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards. For the uninitiated, the ceremony, hosted by the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana in partnership with the Ethical Fashion Initiative (EFI) of the United Nations ITC Agency and supported by the city, honors members of the industry that “stand out for their vision, innovation, commitment to craftsmanship, recognition of differences, circular economy, human rights, environmental justice, and biodiversity.”



Or, as the event’s host Freida Pinto put it: those who underscore “the vital link between fashion, culture, and sustainability.” One such person is Peruvian designer Chiara Macchiavello, the founder and creative director of ethical luxury brand Escvdo, who was given the coveted Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers. (Previous finalists include Ahluwalia and THEMOIRè.) “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” she told the crowd, which included Naomie Harris, Kelly Rutherford, Arizona Muse, and Ashley Graham. “This recognition will only fuel my mission to keep on working for all those people in need....Today we honor and celebrate sustainable actions which should be instinctive to all of us, not exceptional.” Macchiavello continued: “Let’s seize the moment, which is the only truly thing that we own, and let’s drive change through that moment. Let’s choose love, let’s open our hearts, because we all can.”

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

At Escvdo, Macchiavello has been working diligently behind the scenes to make her clothes sustainable. Not only does she develop each collection following a circular business model—the brand upcycles, utilizes local materials like Peruvian Pima cotton and alpaca, and has a zero-waste production process in hand-knitted and handwoven items. The Bicester Collection award allows Escvdo to be introduced in new markets, grow its production capabilities, and diversify product lines. “This recognition will fuel our mission to positively impact those in need while we grow a sustainable, coherent business over time,” Macchiavello tells ELLE.com. Other finalists in the category include Kartik Research, a brand specializing in handmade items from Indian subcultures founded by Delhi-based designer Kartik Kumra, and Marco Rambaldi, a Bologna-based label crafted by Italian artisans.

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

While there was a winner, The Bicester Collection—a luxury retailer that operates outdoor shopping centers in Europe, China, and, next month, the U.S. with the soon-to-be-opened Belmont Park Village in Elmont, Long Island—offers support and resources for all three finalists through The Creative Spot pop-up boutique, a designated showcase for emerging designers at its properties.

Click through the gallery below to see who attended the 2024 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards.

Anna Dello Russo

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Arizona Muse

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Ashley Graham

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Caroline Vreeland

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Chiara Ferragni

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Christine Quinn

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Freida Pinto

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Kelly Rutherford

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Naomie Harris

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Paz Vega

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Qi Wei

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

Photo credit: Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana

