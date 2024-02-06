‘Pests at various stages of life’ found in Charlotte restaurant during health inspection

A south Charlotte breakfast eatery received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, including the presence of pests and dirty dishes.

▪ IHOP, 134 W. Woodlawn Rd., received a score of 86.5 during its Jan. 30 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding “pests at various stages of life crawling throughout the facility,” documents show. “Dead pests” were found near the dish machine, drink machine and behind equipment in the kitchen.

The restaurant was also dinged after inspectors saw an employee grab food from a fryer and eat it in the kitchen, according to county documents.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Raw food stored above ready-to-eat food

Plates and utensils on cook line soiled with debris

Perishable food stored above required temperatures

Shelving, fryers, grill area and handles of microwaves in need of cleaning

This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication.