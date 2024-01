A California woman recently captured the moment her retriever and parakeet began to “become friends” as they played an adorable game of tag in her home.

Video from Carly Zaremba shows her golden retriever, Jasper, and her green-cheeked conure, Mars, playing together for the first time on January 7. The two have played together again since she filmed the video, she told Storyful.

The moment “put a smile on my face,” she said. Credit: Carly Zaremba via Storyful