Pet owners worry about coyote attacks
Pet owners worry about coyote attacks
A woman's Tiktok video on her $102 bill at a Sobeys grocery store has people fuming in the comments.
EDMONTON — Animal control officers were called about two recent attacks at an Edmonton home where an 11-year-old boy was killed by two large dogs. Police responded to the latest attack at the home in the city's south side on Monday night. They said the boy was severely injured and officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the dogs lives in the home where the boy had been visiting, police said. Police did not provide the br
“This boy is a FIGHTER!!”
"We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform," an Instacart rep told PEOPLE
Actress Angie Harmon has been left "traumatised and beyond devastated" after a delivery driver shot dead her beloved pet dog after dropping off her grocery order.
The America's Got Talent judge is keen to pass on one of his passions onto his ten-year-old son, Eric, who he shares with fiancé Lauren Silverman…
It is no secret that prices are rising with inflation. You've likely noticed the increase in prices when you go grocery shopping or buy other items. Costco can be a great option to save money if you...
The controversy surrounding Shohei Otani is just a hint of the potential scandals arising from legalized sports betting.
A chicken is missing after being chased by a dog on Monday, say staff at Elloughton Greenhouses.
The Canadian solar eclipse is just a week away — you can buy protective glasses now!
Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg shared the adorable details of their brand-new family addition. See photos.
The estimated jackpot for the next drawing is $1.09 billion.
The winning ticket matched five numbers but not the Powerball, lottery officials say.
While reborn dolls may certainly give some people pause, they have proven therapeutic benefits, particularly for those with dementia.
Kansas is poised to increase penalties for killing police dogs and horses after legislators gave their final approval Tuesday to a measure inspired by a suspect's strangling of a dog last year in the state's largest city. The Republican-controlled state House approved a bill with a 115-6 vote that would allow a first-time offender to be sentenced to more than three years in prison for killing a police animal, an arson dog, a game warden's dog or a search-and-rescue dog and up to five years if the killing occurs when a suspect is trying to elude law enforcement. The current penalty for killing a police dog is up to a year behind bars and a fine of between $500 and $5,000, and the law doesn't specifically cover horses.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Alex Hopes Photography/Matt NelsonMatt Nelson never intended to create one of the most popular social media accounts on the internet. In fact, when he made his debut—a Twitter account in 2014—his only real goal was to practice his comedy routine while he studied professional golf management at Campbell University in North Carolina.Nelson, 27, realized that anytime he would show off his golden retriever or insert her into a joke, t
“We are completely traumatized & beyond devastated,” the “Rizzoli & Isles” star wrote.
'Standing on these squishy rugs makes doing dishes less tiring,' shared one shopper.
The win comes after another life-changing ticket was sold in the state.
This supermarket could take the place of a store that closed last year.