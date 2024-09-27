Pet of the Week: Alonso

Latest Stories
- People
Abandoned Dog Thrown Over N.J. Shelter's Fence Recovers and Gets Adopted into Lavish Life
Snookie the rescue dog now lives at a Texas home with a private pool designed for dogs
- USA TODAY
How often should you wash your dog? Bathe that smelly pup with these tips.
Dogs don't need to be washed quite as frequently as humans, but it still takes some planning to keep your pup groomed and clean. Here's what to know.
- People
How Jennifer Aniston ‘Just Fell in Love’ With First Dog Norman During Joey and Chandler Friends Scene (Exclusive)
The actress, producer and entrepreneur is releasing her first children's book 'Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life,' inspired by her rescue dog Clyde
- Reuters
South Korea offers incentives, adoptions ahead of ban on farming dogs for food
South Korea will help rehome almost half a million dogs bred for food and give dog farmers subsidies and incentives to help them prepare for a ban on the practice set to take effect in early 2027, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. In January, parliament passed a bill to ban the eating and selling of dog meat, ending the controversial centuries-old tradition in a country that has seen growing support for animal welfare and a waning appetite for the food. Park Beom-su, vice agriculture minister, said the government would spend about 100 billion won ($75 million) on incentives for dog breeders, farmers and restaurants to encourage them to shut their businesses.
- WPTZ - Burlington/Plattsburgh
Pet Connection: Sept. 26, 2024
This week we have one cat and two dogs up for adoption.
- SWNS
Pet owner delighted after cat brings home winning scratchcard - worth £10
A pet owner was left delighted when her cat brought home a winning scratchcard - bagging her £10. Megan Christian, 33, says one-year-old Monkey often arrives with unusual items. She's previously dragged home a Wetherspoons menu, a coffee sachet and chicken from KFC.
- The Canadian Press
South Korea publishes compensation plan for dog meat farmers ahead of 2027 ban
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea announced plans Thursday to compensate famers and others in the country's dwindling dog meat industry before a formal ban goes effect in 2027, a move that is drawing opposition from both farmers and animal rights activists.
- Yahoo Canada Style
- Reuters Videos
South Korea offers adoptions ahead of ban on dogs bred for food
STORY: South Korea has set itself the task of rehoming almost half a million dogs bred for food.And announced it will give dog farmers subsidies and incentives to help them prepare for a ban on the practice, set to take effect in early 2027.The agriculture ministry said on Thursday authorities will try to get as many of the animals adopted, or rehomed in shelters as possible.Support for the ban, has grown under President Yoon Suk Yeol, an animal lover with six dogs and eight cats.But South Korea has more than 1,500 dog breeding farms and more than 200 dog slaughter houses.And some 2,300 restaurants still serve dog meat.South Korea's Vice Minister of Agriculture Park Beom-su said the government would spend $75 million on incentives or breeders, farmers and eateries to encourage them to shut their businesses."Although many are concerned the remaining dogs might be euthanized, I can certainly say, that is not our plan.”Farmers can get up to $452 for each dog they surrender, but Head of the Korean Association of Edible Dog, Ju Yeongbong says businesses want a better deal."We will close our business only when there's reasonable compensation first. However, the government's support plan is not reasonable at all, so we decided not to shut down our businesses until the government provides compensation which is similar to three-years revenue."Animal rights groups welcome the plan as an important milestone, but some say animal shelters can't handle the expected influx of animals.A controversial centuries-old tradition, eating dog meat was once seen as a way to improve stamina in the humid Korean summer.But the practice has become rare as more Korean's consider dogs as pets and as criticism of how the dogs are slaughtered has grown.
- allrecipes
Dunkin’ Is Launching a Limited-Edition Treat Exclusively at Walmart
And it's for a great cause.
- United Press International
Like human shoppers, bees have irrational biases when choosing flowers to feed on
Just like people confronted with a sea of options at the grocery store, bees foraging in meadows encounter many different flowers at once and must decide which ones to visit for food.
- The Canadian Press
A man trying to cremate his dog sparked a wildfire in Colorado, authorities say
NUCLA, Colo. (AP) — Wildfire investigators looking for the cause of blaze in western Colorado last month discovered the partially burned remains of a dog — leading to the conclusion that a man's attempted cremation of his pet sparked a fire that damaged private property including a cabin.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
- CBC
