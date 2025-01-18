Pet of the Week: Bradley

Latest Stories
- People
Mom Searches Toddler's Flu Symptoms Online, Suddenly Realizes It's Something More Serious: 'Total Shock'
Two-year-old Gracie McHugh was dismissed as having the flu, but her mom brought her back to the hospital after looking up her symptoms online
- People
Couple Moves in Together, Then One Month Later They Split — and He Thinks He Knows the Reason
In a post on Reddit, the anonymous 32-year-old writes that he thought his ex was "the one," but that she "completely changed" once she moved in with him ... and with his dog
- People
Sick Puppy Abandoned in Winter Weather Is Nursed Back to Health and Gets a New Name Inspired by a Tough NFL Team
Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society found the puppy curled up outside one of its buildings in January and feared the canine was dead at first
- CNN
Mental health at the forefront of golf’s mind following the tragic death of a player
Picture the scene: One of the world’s top golfers has just finished a terrible round on the course at the Dubai Desert Classic and moments later he’s swapped his putter for a crayon, busily working on a coloring book.
- Hello!
Princess Kate's three-word remark to cancer patient after comment about her three children
The Princess of Wales was very humble and modest when a woman praised her for looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during her cancer treatment...
- The Canadian Press
Surprise finding sheds light on what causes Huntington's disease, a devastating fatal brain disorder
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
- The Independent
Wife killed and husband hurt trying to save their pets from Pit Bull attack in their own backyard
Gladys Anthony, 62, died during surgery for her wounds following the attack in St. Louis
- HuffPost Life
Flu Cases Are Surging. Here Are The Most Common Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now.
There's also one big difference between the flu and COVID or a cold that can indicate which illness you have. Don't ignore it.
- People
'Uber Dog' Goes Viral for Joining Owner on Rides, Surprising Passengers in Colorado: 'Makes People's Day'
Uber driver Kevin Ferman started filming and uploading his rides with his pup Bowie in 2024
- CBC
Woman dies following encounter with RCMP, Manitoba police watchdog investigating
A woman died in hospital Thursday after she was taken there following an encounter with RCMP officers on Wednesday.The death was reported by RCMP to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba on Friday and the police watchdog is investigating.Police were dispatched to a 911 hang-up call at a home in Vogar, Man., about 160 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the narrows of Lake Manitoba, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the IIU said in a news release.When RCMP got to the house, they found a woman u
- USA TODAY Sports
What is a cardiac ablation? Why Jim Harbaugh needs surgery for heart condition
Jim Harbaugh has a busy offseason ahead of him. Here's what to know about his heart condition, cardiac ablations and recovery time.
- USA TODAY
Video shows 'dramatic' rescue of man and dog from icy Massachusetts lake
An owner and their dog were rescued by Massachusetts firefighters after they both fell into Lake Waban on Sunday.
- WRTV - Indianapolis Scripps
Girls wrestling explodes in popularity across the nation
- Good Housekeeping
6 Top Dog Collar Colors Meanings Explained
In many cases, a dog's collar color has meaning. So before you touch a stranger's dog, here is what the color of his collar may indicate about his behavior.
- The Canadian Press
Lack of interpreter leads Alberta judge to throw deaf man's sex charges out of court
An Alberta judge has stayed sex charges against a deaf man because the courts couldn't find an interpreter to help him understand the legal proceedings.
- People
Savannah Guthrie Returns to “Today ”After Being Out Sick: 'The Norovirus Blazed Through the House'
Guthrie missed the Thursday, Jan. 16 episode of 'Today' after she and her family succumbed to the norovirus
- Motherly
Why young women are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with cancer as young men
Young women under 50 are 82% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer than their male peers.
- WCVB - Boston
Doctor indicted on charges he raped patients
A doctor who practiced at several locations, including Brigham and Women's Hospital, has been indicted for rape.
- USA TODAY
Throw the book at UnitedHealthcare CEO murderer, voters say in exclusive poll
Two-thirds of Americans say the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare's CEO should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
- The Canadian Press
Group says disability benefit at risk unless Ottawa moves quickly on regulations
OTTAWA — An organization advocating for people with disabilities says the new federal disability benefit could be delayed beyond the promised July 1 payment date because the government still hasn't approved the regulations.