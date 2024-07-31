Pet of the Week for July 31: Meet Finch
Meet Finch, who is available for adoption at the Sacramento SPCA.
Meet Finch, who is available for adoption at the Sacramento SPCA.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, alleges her ex-husband left her in a jungle to die
“So, you’re fluid?” Laura Ingraham asked the former president in response.
An American woman who went to India a decade ago to study yoga and meditation has claimed she survived without food and water for 40 days after being shackled to a tree by her former husband.U.S. citizen Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found starving and emaciated on Saturday by a local shepherd in a remote forest in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra about 25 miles from Goa, according to reports.The shepherd broke an iron chain that was used to secure her to the tree. Police said she was severel
The former president also expanded on his plans to dodge the next debate: “Everybody knows who I am.”
Ronny Chieng mocked the former president's back-and-forth comments about debating Kamala Harris.
Prince Harry faces renewed pressure to come home and face his family following the death Monday of his and Prince William’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, at the age of 82.Harry’s representatives were not immediately able to say whether he would attend the funeral of his uncle, a date for which has not been announced. Fellowes was not only married to Princess Diana’s elder sister, Jane Fellowes (née Spencer), but was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary for nine of the most tumultuous
CHICAGO (Reuters) -U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump questioned whether his Democratic rival Kamala Harris is "Black" during a contentious interview at the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday. "Is she Indian or is she Black?" Trump said of his opponent in the presidential race, drawing a smattering of jeers from an audience of about 1,000 people. Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has long self-identified as both Black and Asian.
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M
His words may have secured the money market.
The former secretary of state mocked Republicans with some unsolicited advice.
"We're not here playing or taking a vacation," head of the country's swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka, said as Ana Carolina Vieira headed home
A 25-year-old man affiliated with the Blood Family Mafia is in hospital after he was tortured on July 24 at the Quebec City detention centre.Maxime Maheux was sentenced to five years in prison two weeks ago after pleading guilty to several charges related to arson and assault.In court, he admitted to being associated with the Blood Family Mafia gang and Radio-Canada reported that he had collaborated with police.The attack at Osainville Prison that left Maheux hospitalized last week was clearly a
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley captivated fans in a chic beaded bikini as she shared a series of rare holiday photos, wearing her hair in natural curls and going makeup-free
Lisa Kudrow has admitted being fired from 'Frasier' was "devastating" and she ended up taking a tiny part in another sitcom to cover her rent.
"It's not really seasoned."
Trump, to a chorus of gasps at the NABJ conference, said of Harris: 'I didn't know she was Black.' He also said he didn't know the details of the Sonya Massey case.
Former President Donald Trump faced 40 charges related to allegedly obstructing the government’s efforts to recover documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
The Love Island star kicked back after hosting the 2024 final on Tuesday - see more
Sánchez is currently in Italy where she — and her style — are thriving
The video call, which featured celebs like Jeff Bridges and Josh Groban, attracted nearly 200,000 supporters of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.