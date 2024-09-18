Pet of the week: Nova

Latest Stories
23 Funny Pet Tweets To Start Your Day, But Grab A Tissue Because They're Truly Hilarious
Yes, the presidential debate did in fact bring us some of the funniest pet tweets this week. You are correct.
- United Press International
Firefighters give lifesaving CPR to dog rescued from a cooking blaze
Utah firefighters rescued a dog from an apartment blaze that seems to have been caused by cooking, officials say.
- USA TODAY
'That was a big one!' Watch Skittles the parrot perform unusual talent: Using a human toilet
"We know you've got to go poopy. Let's go," the parrot's human mom tells the bird then walks with Skittles on her finger into a bathroom.
- LA Times
How dog dancing duo Roni & Rhythm took their paw-inspiring act to the next step on 'America's Got Talent'
An Israeli dancer-dog duo whose skillful duets on the dance floor have made them favorites on the show and now finalists on the season finale airing Sep. 24.
- Robb Report
Why Wealthy People Are Leaving Their Fortune to Their Pets
Estate attorneys have reportedly seen an uptick in pet bequests.
- Yahoo Canada Style
- BBC
'Aggressive' crow brings gift to hospital worker
Melony Lockhart befriended the crow after it made a nearby tree his home.
- Yahoo Canada Style
- Yahoo Life Shopping
- GOBankingRates
- HuffPost
George Clooney Makes Donald Trump An Offer In Taunting Clapback: ‘I Will If He Does’
“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.
- Hello!
Keith Urban makes heartbreaking revelation about his family in new interview
Keith Urban is a devoted father to two teenage girls but the country superstar has now revealed that he had to intentionally and thoughtfully 'break the chain' after being raised by an abusive alcoholic father.
- HuffPost
‘Time To Put Gramps To Bed’: Trump’s Bizarre ‘Seafront’ Claim Leads To Blunt Fact-Check
Critics fired back at the former president after his latest false claim about the climate.
- The Independent
Scientific American makes presidential endorsement for only the second time in its 179-year history
‘The US faces two futures,’ according to editors at top science magazine
- People
Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer Denies Rumors of Affair with Donald Trump
Loomer, an extremist commentator known for making racist remarks and promoting baseless conspiracy theories, has been spending time with Trump on the campaign trail recently
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Spots 'Dumbest' Trump Rant Of All Time: 'Even Fox News Cut Him Off'
The late night host said even the right-wing cable network seemed to have enough of the former president's rambling speech.
- HuffPost
Sean Hannity Makes False Claim About Trump's Would-Be Assassins
The Fox News host was not helping matters any in his error about the attempts on Trump's life.
- CBC
A Halifax woman has spent years fighting for out-of-province care. Now she's ready to end her life
As Jennifer Brady climbs into inflatable pants that cover from her toes to her chest, she positions her water bottle on the table beside her and starts pushing buttons on a machine.The device, called a Lympha Press, is designed to move the fluid in her legs. She spends at least five hours a day tied to the machine, unable to do anything else — including caring for her two children, ages nine and 13. She also wears compression garments 24 hours a day.This, combined with the fact she has been figh
- HuffPost
Tim Walz Taunts Donald Trump With Key Tactic From His Teaching Days
Kamala Harris’ running mate also declared there’s “no doubt” that Trump lost the 2020 election.
- Rolling Stone
Judge Who Tossed Trump’s Docs Case Repeatedly Violated Disclosure Rule: Report
Florida Judge Aileen Cannon failed to disclose lavish trips hosted by influential conservative law school