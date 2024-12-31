PETA Accuses Farm on Matt Lauer’s New Zealand Property of Animal Abuse

A farm on former Today show host Matt Lauer’s New Zealand property is being accused of abusing sheep by the activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), according to a new report.

Lauer, who was ousted by NBC in 2017 following accusations of sexual harassment and rape, leased out a portion of his 16,000-acre property to an operation called Hunter Valley Farming.

An undercover investigation by PETA, first reported by the New York Post, reportedly found that the sheep at Hunter Valley were getting struck during the shearing process to collect wool, with some even needing stitches which they received with no pain medication. Their report also found that the sheep were sometimes lifted off the ground and then pinned hard onto the floor before being shoved into a shoot to take them back to their pen.

“Matt Lauer’s New Zealand getaway is hell for scared sheep who are flung about, pinned down and cut up,” PETA president Ingrid Newkirk told The New York Post . “PETA wants Lauer to wash his hands of the bloody wool business.”

The Post adds that a spokesperson for Lauer said he had “absolutely no knowledge of any alleged problems at his property,” only learning of it when the outlet reached out for comment. Lauer is notably not involved with the farm’s operations.

Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly on Monday, September 5, 2017. / Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“[Lauer] was deeply disturbed and saddened to hear of what allegedly has happened, and immediately launched his own investigation of his tenant’s operations, which is currently underway,” his representative told The Post, who also added that PETA never contacted him. “When all the facts are known, he will take immediate and appropriate actions.”

As for PETA, a spokesperson for the organization clarified to The Post that they didn’t contact Lauer about their investigation because “when we notify companies and individuals implicated in our investigations, their usual reaction is to deny, deflect, and downplay the cruelty uncovered.”

“Publicly releasing undercover investigations before notifying implicated parties, like Mr. Lauer, holds them responsible and makes it impossible for them to ignore the cruelty they have the power to stop,” they added, referencing a video the NGO published Monday that captured instances of the alleged abuse.

Hunter Valley Farming is operated by Digby Cochrane and his wife, Hannah, who said they’ve been contacted by Lauer to discuss PETA’s allegations. “At shearing time we employ independent shearing contractors, to shear the sheep, who work in accordance with New Zealand industry accepted guidelines and practices,” the Cochranes said in a statement to The Post.

Lauer purchased the New Zealand property in 2017 for more than $9 million. That same year, he was fired off the Today show after being accused by several women of sexual abuse. The disgraced host was never charged and denied all allegations.