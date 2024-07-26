Who is Pete Buttigieg? Transportation Secretary is a potential Harris running mate

When Vice President Kamala Harris became the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination following President Joe Biden’s dramatic exit from the race on Sunday, the next question was: Who will she select as her running mate?

A Harris campaign official told USA TODAY on Thursday that the Vice President is searching for a running mate who has “shared values of fighting for the middle class, protecting democracy and freedoms, treating people with respect and dignity, and creating an America where everyone gets a fair shot,” as she prepares to square off against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, in November.More than a handful of potential vice president candidates have been floated, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and Cedric Richmond, a former congressman from Louisiana who served as a top aide in the Biden White House and on his campaign.

The Harris campaign did not confirm or offer any hints ahead of a formal announcement. Instead, a spokesperson said the vetting process “has begun in earnest, and we do not expect to have additional updates until the Vice President announces who will be serving as her running mate.” Buttigieg, often called “Mayor Pete,” could be a possible front runner in that race.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in the South Court Auditorium on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C. on May 8, 2023.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 and nearly tied with Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Iowa Caucus before Buttigieg dropped out and endorsed Biden. Though he works in Washington, D.C., Buttigieg now calls Traverse City, Michigan, home. He lives there with his husband, Chasten, a Traverse City native, and their two adopted children.

Who is U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg?

Buttigieg was appointed as the Transportation Secretary for the Biden administration in 2021. During his tenure, he has dealt with several national emergencies, including global supply chain disruptions, airline industry upheavals, and the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Buttigieg also attended the inauguration of the Brightline West high-speed rail project, intended to link Los Angeles with Las Vegas before the 2028 Olympics.

What was Pete Buttigieg’s first elected job?

Buttigieg was elected mayor of his hometown, South Bend, Indiana, in 2011 at age 29. Earning the nickname “Mayor Pete,” he was credited with turning around the rust-belt city during his two terms in office by revitalizing the downtown area, increasing the population, and lowering unemployment.

When did ‘Mayor Pete’ run for president?

Buttigieg ran in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, gaining momentum with a near tie for winner with Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Iowa caucuses and a second-place finish in the New Hampshire primary. He made history as the first openly gay man to win delegates in the race for the nomination of a major political party. Buttigieg announced the end of his presidential campaign on March 1, 2020 and endorsed Joe Biden the day after.

Tyler Spence, a Pulliam Fellow with The Indianapolis Star contributed to the reporting of this story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is Pete Buttigieg, a potential Kamala Harris VP pick?