Pete Davidson Checks into Wellness Facility, Seeking Mental Health Treatment (Exclusive)

The comedian previously entered a rehabilitation facility in July 2023 for treatment related to his post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder diagnoses

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Pete Davidson is seen on the set of "Bupkis" in Brooklyn on October 03, 2022 in New York City.

Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility for his mental health, PEOPLE has learned.

On Wednesday, July 31, PEOPLE confirmed that the Saturday Night Live alum, 30, is taking some time to focus on his health. The move comes after a string of more than 200 live stand-up comedy shows across the nation, as well as several film projects and the release of his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, in January.

A source tells PEOPLE that mental health has "always been a priority" for the comedian, who has been open about his sobriety journey on tour as well as his history dealing with borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

While staying busy with work this year, the source says Davidson has been focusing on his sobriety and his friends and family are very proud that he has chosen to continue to take care of himself.



Related: Everything Pete Davidson Has Said About Sobriety and Managing Borderline Personality Disorder

Davidson most recently underwent treatment in the summer of 2023 to address issues related to PTSD and borderline personality disorder.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

He addressed the stint during a September 2023 comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

Davidson revealed he took ketamine, a dissociative drug used medically as an anesthetic, daily for four years. “It was magical,” he told the crowd.

The comedian recalled the drug’s ability to alter his mind, joking, “One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with Schindler’s List.”

Arturo Holmes/WireImage Pete Davidson

Related: Kate McKinnon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Hellmann’s Super Bowl Commercial (Exclusive)

The Bodies Bodies Bodies star has long been open about his mental health struggles.

In 2018, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety. He explained that the symptoms of the disorder had led him to check into a rehabilitation program in December 2016, when he initially believed the mental breakdowns he was experiencing stemmed from heavy marijuana use.

“This whole year has been a f---ing nightmare,” he said on theWTF with Marc Maron podcast in September 2017. “This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



In an interview with Variety in August 2018, Davidson said he’d “been in and out of mental health facilities” since he was 9 years old, but he said at the time of the interview that new medication had stabilized him after several turbulent years.

“The last few years have been real rough with me,” he said. “I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.