Pete Davidson On How Much He Got Paid On ‘SNL’ As Jason Sudeikis Says “You Don’t Really Make Enough Money To Make Big Purchases”

Pete Davidson and Jason Sudeikis are getting real about how they spent their Saturday Night Live money.

In an interview for New York Magazine, the comedians opened up about their “biggest indulgence” after receiving their first paycheck for working on the NBC late-night sketch show.

More from Deadline

“Do you guys know what they pay us?” Davidson replied. “It’s like three grand an episode, so I think I got dinner.”

In the same video the publication shared on social media, Sudeikis discussed his salary as a first-year writer on SNL.

“I mean you don’t really make enough money to make big purchases,” the Ted Lasso star said. “So, I think New York rent was probably the biggest purchase I made after writing on SNL the first year.”

Other SNL stars admitted to buying furniture with their paychecks like Cheri Oteri, who said she got a couch, adding, “I have gotten it reupholstered three or four times. I remember a designer coming over in tears and he goes, ‘Oh, those arms are too high. We’re going to get rid of that couch.’ I said, ‘Oh no. No, you’re not. Not today, Satan!'”

Bowen Yang said he went “to Saks across the street buying a pair of Gucci shoes. The kind that everyone got, and the kind that I wouldn’t feel super cool wearing out now.”

Julia Louis Dreyfus said she “I bought a pair of shoes that were out of my budget,” noting that she thinks they were $75.

Watch the video below.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.