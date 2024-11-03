Pete Davidson Returns to ‘SNL’ for John Mulaney Musical Sketch Set at Port Authority Duane Reade

Pete Davidson made a return to “SNL” this weekend for a special occasion: another John Mulaney musical sketch. After the seminal “Diner Lobster,” “Bodega Bathroom” and “Airport Sushi” in previous episodes, this Sunday saw the debut of “Port Authority Duane Reade” which focused not on a single odd item being purchased at the location but a bevy of them.

Davidson and Andrew Dismukes played two men who walked into the Duane Reade at Port Authority, manned by a worker played by Mulaney. But when Davidson asked for a gallon of milk, Mulaney was taken aback.

“You mean the gallon of milk surrounded by cans of Twisted iced tea in the fridge that’s hotter than the store?”

Davidson countered that it said “organic” on the milk jug, but Dismukes corrected him, “No it says organ.”

Davidson was undeterred, so Mulaney acquiesced and opened up the first musical portion of the sketch.

“Just as the prophecy foretold. Oh family of possums, why don’t you tell this gentleman about our milk?” he bellowed.

At that, two possums played by Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim appeared and sang a rendition of “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King” with new lyrics.

“From the moment she gave birth in a backpack,” Thompson sang, “Her dozen nipples began to excrete. But there was more to see than can ever unsee, a plastic jug, filled with goop from her teat. It’s milk from my wife, and it feeds us all. Possum milk for the bus. It gives you strength to brawl. And you’ll need that strength. You’ll need that possum protein. In the circle. Of people betting on bum fights.”

But other items led to additional songs. A request for baby shampoo led to a few lines to the tune of “Do-Re-Mi” and the arrival of a bus saw Bowen Yang belting “Master of the House” as a shady bus driver. There was even a take on “Wilkommen” from “Cabaret” sung by Chloe Fineman and a group of Timothee Chalamet lookalikes.

And Andy Samberg got in on the fun as the dead baby bear that was dumped in Central Park by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “And he’s still on the ballot in two swing states!” Samberg quipped at the end of his bit.

