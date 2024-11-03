Pete Davidson Returns to ‘SNL’ for John Mulaney Musical Parody of ‘Hamilton,’ Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest and More

Pete Davidson returned to “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 2 to appear in a rollicking sketch with his good friend and host, John Mulaney.

The sketch was about a person asking to buy milk in the Port Authority Duane Reade, which locals would know as something to avoid. The bit then erupts into a full-cast celebration parodying several showtunes and New York City-centric topics.

The musical numbers began with a “Lion King” parody about the milk from Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim; the shampoo being locked up in a “Sound of Music” spoof from Marcello Hernandez and Mulaney; Bowen Yang as a twisted Greyhound bus driver to the tune of “Master of the House” from “Les Miserables”; “All the twinks arriving for the Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest,” fronted by Chloe Fineman’s impression of the actor, singing a version of “Willkommen” from “Cabaret”; mocking mayor Eric Adams’ potentially illegal associations with Turkey, played by Devon Walker to the tune of “Prince Ali” from “Aladdin”; Andy Samberg portraying the bear that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admitted to killing during his presidential campaign to the tune of the “Hamilton” anthem “Alexander Hamilton”; and a full-cast ending showstopper parodying “We Go Together” from “Grease.”

Davidson and Mulaney drew applause mid-sketch when they called each other by their real names, causing Davidson to smirk.

Davidson was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2014–2022, where he was known for his standup segments during “Weekend Update,” which frequently discussed his personal life, as well as recurring characters like Chad.

Mulaney is known for similar tri-state musical parodies when he hosts, such as “Airport Sushi,” “Bodega Bathroom,” “Diner Lobster” and “Subway Churro.”

