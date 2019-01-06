Pete Davidson Is All Smiles at Basketball Game With Machine Gun Kelly

Pete Davidson is still getting support from Machine Gun Kelly following his challenging few months.

The 25-year-old Saturday Night Live star appeared happy and healthy at the Denver Nuggets game at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday, with his 28-year-old rapper pal. The pair sat courtside to watch the Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 123 to 110.

Davidson -- wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and clear-frame glasses -- was all smiles at the game and was even spotted shaking hands with a fan. The comedian was seen sipping a beer in the first quarter of the game, before he and Kelly left in the second half.

The basketball outing came exactly three weeks after Davidson took to Instagram to share a disturbing message.

"I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people," Davidson wrote in the since deleted post. "Just remember I told you so."

Kelly was among several celebrities -- including Nicki Minaj, Meghan McCain, and Davidson's ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande -- who posted on social media about Davidson's message.

"[I’m] in the plane now on the way to see Pete," Kelly tweeted at the time. "Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Additionally, just over a week after his split from Grande in October, Davidson grabbed dinner with Kelly at Nobu in Malibu, California, where he was seen joking around with his friend.

