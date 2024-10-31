Pete Davidson Is 'Still Friends' with Almost All His Exes: 'They Root for Him' (Exclusive Source)

The comedian is said to be "back in the swing of things" and "single and doing really well," a source tells PEOPLE

Pete Davidson is single but maintains a friendship with almost all of his exes, an exclusive source tells PEOPLE.

The comedian, 30, who sought mental health treatment over the summer, is said to be "back in the swing of things" and "single and doing really well," the source says.

"He looks better and healthier than he’s ever looked, and he’s feeling happy," they add.

Davidson's last known relationship was with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, who PEOPLE reported that he split with after 10 months of dating in July.

Before their romance, the actor dated his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders, with whom he first sparked romance rumors in December 2022.

While the two would often be seen out together, including at a Brooklyn restaurant, a Hawaiian getaway and a hockey game, they called it quits in August 2023 after less than a year of dating.

The Bupkis star began his relationship with Wonders, 28, following his nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian. Before their relationship ended in August 2022, the two made various public appearances together, including at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and the 2022 Met Gala.

His other past romances include a two-month relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski, a close to five-month romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, and a relationship with Ariana Grande, with whom he was also engaged.

The source tells PEOPLE that "he's still friends with pretty much all his exes," noting that "Nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn [Cline]. It just ran its course" and that "he and Kim [Kardashian] still talk occasionally."

"He’s a good guy, and they root for him," says the source.

Davidson previously discussed his feelings regarding the attention his high-profile relationships have received in a March 2023 episode of the Real Ones podcast.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting. I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show," he said at the time.

"In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting," continued Davidson. "That became all anyone would talk about."