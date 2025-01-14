Pete Hegseth Hearing Causes 'Jagoff' To Trend On Social Media

It remains to be seen whether Pete Hegseth’s testy Senate hearing on Tuesday will get him confirmed as Donald Trump’sSecretary of Defense.

But one thing’s for sure: It made the word “jagoff” trend on social media.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) asked the former Fox News personality and military veteran about a statement he reportedly made to his platoon about being briefed by a “JAG officer,“ an acronym for judge advocate general, a term for a military lawyer.

Reed then asked Hegseth, “By the way, would you explain what a ‘jagoff’ is?”

Hegseth responded, “I don’t think I need to, sir.”

“Why not?” Reed wondered.

“Because the men and women watching understand,” Hegseth explained.

After Reed pressed him, Hegseth then said that a “jagoff” is a term for “a ‘JAG officer’ who puts his or her own priorities in front of the war fighters.”

You can see the exchange below.

Reed: By the way, would you explain what a jag off is?



Hegseth: I don't think I need to, sir. pic.twitter.com/ve1fIBUl1J — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2025

As you can see in the video above, Reed concluded Hegseth’s explanation was “interesting.”

So did many people on social media, especially because UrbanDictionary.com defines “jagoff” as “a person, usually male with an unfavorable personality or annoying habits,” and said the term “generally implies stupidity or ignorance.”

“Jagoff” also sounds really close to “jackoff,” another slang term that refers to masturbation.

Long story short: There was mockery. Lots of mockery.

Hegseth is the epitome of a jagoff. — Paula Y (@PaulaYankelove) January 14, 2025

Me hearing DC talking heads weighing in on “jagoff” meaning pic.twitter.com/D41do5smYc — Congressman Chris Deluzio (@RepDeluzio) January 14, 2025

Some people noted the term has deep Pennsylvania connections.

This jagoff stuff is incredible.

I mean, in an alternate universe this could simply be about Pittsburgh.



pic.twitter.com/8uEgvyaESf — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 14, 2025

The derogatory term "jagoff" has been in colloquial use for quite some time, with its origins tracing back to the northern British Isles, from where many immigrants came to Pittsburgh. According to Barbara Johnstone, a professor of English and linguistics at Carnegie Mellon… — US citizen (@freelandtime1) January 14, 2025

