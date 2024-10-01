Pete Rose becomes baseball's hit king in 1985
(Reuters) -Pete Rose, baseball's all-time leader in hits who was banned from the Hall of Fame after he was caught gambling on baseball games, has died at age 83, the medical examiner in Clark County, Nevada, said on Monday. The medical examiner did not provide information on Rose's death. Rose played in Major League Baseball from 1963 to 1986.
Rose died Monday, a source close to his family confirmed to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci.
The baseball is coming to an end and the postseason is right around the corner. Here is the full schedule for the upcoming MLB playoffs.
DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had two hits and raised his average to .310 in his bid to overtake batting leader Luis Arraez and become the National League’s first Triple Crown winner since 1937, helping the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 13-2 on Saturday night.
