Pete Rose, MLB Hit King, Dies at 83

Pete Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hit king, has died. He was 83.

The medical examiner in Clark County, Nev., confirmed Rose’s death on Monday. No other information is available at this time.

Rose, also known by his nickname “Charlie Hustle,” played 24 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1963 to 1986. He spent most of his playing time with the Cincinnati Reds, and also had brief stints with the Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos. He tallied a Major League record of 4,256 career hits.

