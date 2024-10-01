Pete Rose Was One of Baseball's Most Electric Players and Coaches. These 15 Photos Show It.

You can say many, many, many, many, many things about Pete Rose. He holds the MLB record for most hits at 4,256 ... He was known as "Charlie Hustle" for his intense style of play ... He holds the record for games played at 3,562 ... He was one of the greatest leadoff hitters ... He has the record for most plate appearances at 15,890 ... He was a switch hitter ... He played on three World Series winning teams ... He slid head first like a maniac ... He was a 17 time All-Star ... He has the National League record for the longest hitting streak at 44 games ... He was a player-coach ... He was one of the greatest men to have ever played baseball ... He was banished from baseball for gambling ... He is not in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

On September 30, 2024, the day after the baseball season ended and the day before the playoffs begin, he died at the age of 83.

Whatever you think of Pete Rose, he was undoubtedly an electric ball player, perhaps the most electric player. In the many, many, many, many, many photos taken of him over the years, his intensity on and off the field shown through.

Rose diving into home plate during a game on July 30, 1972.



Bettmann - Getty Images

Rose at the Daytona 500 in 1981.



Robert Alexander - Getty Images

Rose crouching at Shea Stadium on July 24, 1978, the day he extended his hitting streak to 37 games.

Gary Gershoff - Getty Images

In 1975, Sport magazine named him the Most Valuable Player of the World Series and gave him a Pacer, and a giant key to it, as a prize.

Bettmann - Getty Images

Rose, then the coach of the Cincinnati Reds, fielding questions in the dugout in 1989.



Bettmann - Getty Images

Rose in a suit and tie during a press conference in 1978.

Bettmann - Getty Images

Rose, then a player-coach, argues with an umpire at Wrigley Field in 1984.

Bettmann - Getty Images

Rose takes in Fenway Park before the start of game 7 of the 1975 World Series.



Bettmann - Getty Images

Rose diving for the ball in the first game of the 1976 World Series.



Bettmann - Getty Images

Pete Rose and his father.



Bettmann - Getty Images

Peter Rose and his son, Pete Jr., during the National League playoffs in 1972.



Bettmann - Getty Images

Rose diving into third base during a game at Wrigley Field.

HBO

Rose, then a coach of the Reds, points a bat at photographers in 1989.

Bettmann - Getty Images

Rose in 1985, when he was just eights away from setting the MLB record for most career hits.



Bettmann - Getty Images

Rose rounding the bases in October 1980 during a World Series game.



Focus on Sport - Getty Images

