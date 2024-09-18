Pete Weitzel, editor who led Miami Herald newsroom during peak growth years, dies

Pete Weitzel, a journalist and prominent First Amendment advocate who served as the Miami Herald’s managing editor during some of the newspaper’s peak years in circulation, staffing and influence, has died.

Weitzel, who was 88, died Sunday in hospice care at home in Juno Beach. His wife, Linda Steckley, said he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a brain disorder that can severely impair cognition, movement and behavior.

Known for his gruff and blunt style, Weitzel spent his entire 37-year newspaper career at the Herald. He was hired as a general-assignment reporter in 1958 straight out of college at the University of Illinois, where he majored in political science and had been editor-in-chief at the Daily Illini.

Weitzel rose steadily through the reporting and editing ranks until he was named the Herald’s managing editor in 1983. In that role, an online entry in his alma mater’s Hall of Fame says, Weitzel “brought the Miami paper unmatched success in the next decade.”

Former Miami Herald managing editor Pete Weitzel, shown in an undated Miami Herald file photo, has died at age 88. The Herald won eight Pulitzer prizes and numerous other national and regional awards during his tenure.

As managing editor and, later, senior managing editor, Weitzel decisively ran the day-to-day affairs of a sprawling newsroom whose staff numbered in the hundreds, including correspondents based around the world, at a time when Herald’s print circulation reached a historic peak of nearly 450,000 daily copies.

After years of explosive growth, the complex operation he oversaw, making both administrative and news coverage decisions under several executive editors and publishers, ranged across Florida with generously staffed bureaus in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Stuart and Fort Pierce, and reporters based in other major cities in the state.

The Herald’s foreign correspondents occupied posts in far-flung points around Latin America and the rest of the world, from Berlin to Jerusalem and Beijing.

The Herald won eight Pulitzer prizes and numerous other national and regional awards during Weitzel’s tenure as managing editor. He retired from the Herald in 1995 as the newspaper’s fortunes began to wane amid drops in circulation and cuts in staff and resources mandated by its parent company, then Knight-Ridder, Inc.

“The newsroom, and his life in the newsroom, was the joy of his life,” Steckley said.

David Lawrence Jr., who was the Herald’s publisher for about half of Weitzel’s time as managing editor, said in an email: “Pete Weitzel was among the best in the more golden days of newspapering — tough-minded in the best sense, a bulldog in pursuit of the facts and getting closer to the ‘truth,’ hired great people and gave them the room to do their best, a teacher and role model for excellence.”

Weitzel, a founder of the Florida First Amendment Foundation while still at the Herald, then embarked on a second career as a vocal and effective advocate for press freedoms, citizens’ freedom of speech and laws mandating open government and open public records, both in the state and nationally.

The foundation played a key role in passage of a state referendum in 1992 by voters that ensconced Floridians’ right to public records and meetings in the Florida Constitution.

Weitzel subsequently helped start the National Freedom of Information Coalition, based in Virginia, which groups journalists with lawyers, public and elected officials and civic organizations to lobby for improved laws on government transparency.

He still played an active role on the board of the Florida foundation even as his health deteriorated, Steckley said.

“I never met anyone more dedicated to open government and the public’s right to know,” said Bob Shaw, a retired top editor at the Tallahassee Democrat and Orlando Sentinel who worked with and for Weitzel at the Herald, and also sat with him on the First Amendment Foundation board of directors for decades.

“Pete hired and mentored hundreds of journalists over the course of his career. He was known for his aggressiveness, his smarts and the fact he always had your back,” Shaw said. “If there was a legitimate fight to be picked with senior management, we always looked to Pete. And he never failed us.”

Former Herald reporters and editors, many of whom Weitzel hired over the years, took to social media to lament his passing.

Former Herald reporter Luis Feldstein-Soto sat just outside the offices of top executives for a decade before he left to practice law, covering everything from corrupt politicians to shoddy home-building practices exposed by Hurricane Andrew.

“We didn’t speak more than a few dozen times over those years, but I always knew he had my back whenever my stories ruffled some powerful feathers in the community,” Feldstein-Soto wrote in a Facebook post. “He was a gentle giant with a hearty laugh and eyes that radiated wisdom and decency. We’ve lost a good man.”

After leaving the Herald, Weitzel also taught at the Poynter Institute for Media Studies in St. Petersburg, the University of North Carolina journalism school and Duke Law School. He also served as executive director of the North Carolina Center on Actual Innocence, a nonprofit group which investigates cases of possible wrongful criminal convictions.

Besides Steckley, his wife of 44 years, Weitzel is survived by sons Anthony Weitzel, Philip Weitzel and Mark Weitzel; stepsons Matthew Steckley and Adam Steckley; nine grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral arrangements are pending.