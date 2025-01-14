Pete Wicks is swamped by puppies at screening of his new TV show

Dog lover Pete Wicks is swamped by pups at a screening event for his new TV show. The TV star and animal welfare advocate is appearing in For Dogs’ Sake as part of his role as an ambassador for Dogs Trust. A special screening for staff took place today at the charity's centre in Basildon, Essex, with Wicks giving visitors a tour down the 'red paw-pet'. The TV personality spent time with puppies Nigel, Pepper and Dory - as well as his former Strictly partner Jowita Pryzstal, who also showed support. He said: “Anyone who knows me knows that I prefer animals to people, so this show is a real passion project for me. “With two rescue dogs of my own, animal welfare is close to my heart, and I am super excited to be teaming up with U&W for this amazing opportunity.”