Peter Andre shares 'touching' life advice his mum gave him amid 'cruel' Parkinson's battle

Peter Andre has opened up further about his mum’s health struggles with Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s disease (Handout)

Peter Andre has revealed the important pearls of wisdom his mum managed to impart upon him despite her declining health due to Alzheimer's and Parkinson’s disease resulting in her almost entirely losing the ability to speak.

The Australian singer, 51, has long since made the UK his home, but his beloved mum Thea, 89, still lives Down Under with his dad, Savvas, 92, whom she has been married to for more than 70 years.

He recently got the chance to visit with them, but admitted he struggled seeing his mum now a shadow of her former self as the progressive neurological condition takes hold.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he told The Standard. “I would sit with her all day and there would be maybe six hours where she wouldn’t even say a word because the talking has almost stopped. It has not 100 per cent stopped and that’s my mum that three or four years ago was holding [my daughter] Millie and laughing, cleaning, cooking [and had] high energy - It’s cruel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued: “I will say that whenever I feel sad about it I think ‘yeah, but look how many people have not had their parents until they were 80 or 90’. I am very lucky but it just doesn’t make it any easier, even if you’re prepared for it.”

Peter Andre pictured with his mum Thea during his recent visit (Instagram @peterandre)

The dad-of-five confessed that the situation has caused him both “anxiety” and to question his own mortality.

“I think a lot of the anxiety is because of mum and dad because of their age and they’re declining and some people can handle it differently and I just don’t seem able to very well.

“When I was with them and I must have told mum 30 times a day that I love her - she probably got sick of hearing it. It really does make you think of your own mortality.”

Despite everything going on, Thea’s maternal instinct appeared to kick in and she somehow found the strength to offer him some much appreciated words that were of comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained: “Mum said a very important thing to me. It was slow how she said it, but eventually I knew what she said and it was ‘Like you need me, your children really need you.’ It was such a touching thing because how I handle this with mum is really important because I know one day I’m going to be in that position and I don’t want my kids feeling how I feel. So in a way, they make you be strong because you think I wouldn’t want them to be sad or anxious like me, so in a way I feel having the kids was such a blessing because it allowed me to understand how to handle the situation.”

Amid the darkness there is light in his life. He’s currently leading the cast in the UK nationwide tour of The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, including a stop in Lonon’s west End at the Dominion Theatre on February 16.

Peter Andre is currently starring in the UK nationwide tour of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons (Steve Gregson)

The show is a celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. Andre enthuses how he absolutely loves being on stage and having the chance to deliver Valli’s unrivaled songbook, including hits such as Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, and Grease.

The Mysterious Girl hit-maker will celebrate his birthday next month while still on the road with Frankie and will mark it privately at a later date with his family, including doctor wife Emily and their children Millie, 10, Theo, eight, and Arabella, who turns one in April. He also shares son Junior, 19, and daughter Princess, 17, from his first marriage to Katie Price.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also coming up this year is his and Emily’s 10th wedding anniversary in July and Princess turns 18 - “God help us!”, he joked of the teen model’s milestone birthday.

And he is looking forward to the long-awaited release of his comedy movie Jafaican. The press tour for the flick will take him back to Australia where he hopes to steal some more precious moments with his parents.

For more information about The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and to buy tickets, visit fourseasonsshow.com