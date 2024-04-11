Peter Andre sparks sweet reaction after sharing candid hospital photo with wife Emily

peter andre and emily andre (Getty Images)

Peter Andre and his wife Emily are currently wrapped up in a baby bubble following the arrival of their third child.

The loved-up couple, who tied the knot in 2015, announced their joyous baby news earlier this month with a sweet social media post, revealing how their newborn daughter arrived on 2 April.

While the couple have since only shared one sweet snap of their bundle of joy, Peter, 51, sparked a reaction on Thursday when he shared a throwback image of Emily posing in hospital just "moments before" she gave birth.

Peter shared a touching throwback image of his wife Emily (Instagram)

In the snapshot, the NHS doctor, who also shares son Theo and daughter Amelia with Peter, could be seen beaming from ear to ear as her hubby sweetly planted a kiss on her cheek and placed a loving hand on her baby bump.

Paying tribute to his wife, Peter captioned his post: "Moments before… Emily… always smiling," followed by a red heart emoji.

You may also like

The star's fans and friends were quick to send congratulatory messages in the comments section, with one writing: "Aww what a lovely photo , this was because she knew you were by her side," while another chimed in: "Aww so sweet, gorgeous couple. Hope everything is going well with the little one and you guys."

A third commented: "You two always warm my heart, congratulations on your new baby," and a fourth remarked: "Beautiful picture, speaks a thousand words."

The duo announced their pregnancy in October 2023 (Instagram)

At the time of their baby's arrival, Peter and Emily shared a joint Instagram post, sharing a glimpse inside their major family update. Alongside a wholesome image of Emily cradling her newborn, the duo wrote: "Just minutes old……We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing.

Story continues

Emily and Peter exchanged vows in 2015 (Getty Images)

"Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister."

They finished by adding: "As parents, we couldn't be happier. Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily's parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible. I'm so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

The Andre clan at the Pride of Britain awards (Getty Images)

Aside from being a hands-on mother to Amelia, Theo and their latest family addition, Emily is also a devoted step-mum to Peter's daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Emily and Peter first crossed paths back in 2010 after Emily's dad, Ruaraidh MacDonagh, operated on Peter when he was rushed to hospital with painful kidney stones. While Peter had been due to appear at the Plymouth Pavilions when he got sick, he later went back to perform at the venue and was introduced to Emily.

After a whirlwind romance, they made their relationship official in July 2012.