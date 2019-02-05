Peter Berg on His New Documentary 'The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here' (Exclusive)

ET has teamed up with Verizon for a first look at their new documentary, The Team That Wouldn't Be Here, executive produced by Peter Berg.

The documentary highlights the emotional stories of 11 NFL players, as well as Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who say they owe their lives to first responders.

In 2005, Lynn was hit by a car going 50 miles per hour. He credits paramedics, firefighters, and police officers for saving his life.

"For me, Coach Lynn's story was particularly emotional," Berg told ET's Kevin Frazier, who was in Atlanta for the premiere of the documentary, which took place at The Verizon Experience at Super Bowl LIVE.

"To meet the young police officer who was first to find him on the ground and literally put his hands inside of his body, his open wounds, to hold the bleeding," Berg continued. "It's like, there's no question he wouldn't be here today. That is a good story."

"I owe these first responders my life, to be honest with you," Lynn told ET. "I want to get these guys all the recognition they deserve."

The documentary also profiles AJ McCarron, Carlos Watkins, Carson Tinker, Adrian Colbert, Harvey Langi, Clay Matthews, Naz Jones, Mark Andrews, De'Angelo Henderson, Ben Jones, and Ricardo Allen.

Verizon is committed to showing support for first responders, so for every social share that includes #AllOurThanks now through Friday, Feb. 8, Verizon will donate $1 to the First Responders Outreach, up to $1.5 Million dollars.

The Team That Wouldn’t Be Here premieres Monday, Feb. 4 on CBS Sports at 9 p.m. ET.

