Peter Crouch teases football "legends and heroes" for new TV show Back of the Net

Peter Crouch has teased that his new football show Back of the Net will feature "legends and heroes" of the sport.



The former professional footballer will co-present the weekly Amazon Prime series with Gabby Logan and John Bishop, which will be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The show, which will coincide with the start of the Premier League season, will feature football guests and other celebrities, and also have "smart, humorous debate on the big talking points" as well as "a few games along the way".

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press, Crouch explained: "It is different [to other football shows].

"We were talking about the past year and my road into this kind of world and doing a book and a podcast and things like that, and I found that opening up and people seeing a different side to the very guarded footballer has been nice.

"And the footballers we're going to have on the show are going to be doing different things to the usual footballer interviews. We're going to have good guests on. I'm going to be doing some interviews with some legends which I'm really excited to do.

"Some of them are proper heroes of mine that I haven't met. And it's going to be after the weekend's football, so we're going to incorporate some of that as well, so I think you'll see a different side to a lot of familiar faces, which will be nice."

Logan also revealed: "We have done films for the pilot which involved really well known Premier League players doing things you wouldn't normally see them doing.

"There are games and ways of teasing things out of people that you wouldn't normally see, and also a side to them that you don't normally see. People think of footballers in a slightly different way.

"[But with this], they don't have to feel like everybody's going to write a headline that is negative about them or they're going to twist something they've said. That's absolutely not what we're about. We're not there to get some ginormous headline from a player. If they come they come, but in a different way.