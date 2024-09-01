Peter and Emily Andre beam in ultra-rare holiday photo with children Amelia, Theo and Arabella

Loved-up couple Peter and Emily Andre melted hearts at the weekend when they shared a precious new family photo from their trip to Cyprus.



In a snapshot shared to his Instagram Stories, Peter, 51 is pictured beaming alongside his two eldest children, Amelia, nine, and Theo, seven.

Peter and Emily jetted off to Cyprus with their brood (Instagram)

The proud father was all smiles dressed in a funky black-and-white shirt and sunglasses, whilst sibling duo Amelia and Theo looked sweet in duck egg blue and butter yellow respectively.

Theo and Amelia share a close bond (Instagram)

In a heartwarming twinning moment, Peter and Theo also donned matching caramel-hued sandals.

Emily, meanwhile, appeared in high spirits as she posed with their baby daughter Arabella who came into the world back on 2 April. For the golden hour snap, the mother-of-three exuded elegance in a peachy mini dress complete with spaghetti straps and a cut-out section.

The star wore her long and luscious brunette tresses down loose and rounded off her holiday look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a simple pendant necklace.

Emily and Peter, who tied the knot in 2015, concealed their children's faces with colourful heart emojis in a bid to protect their privacy.

Emily and Peter wed in 2015 (Getty Images)

Mysterious Girl singer Peter has previously spoken about their decision to keep their children "offline", telling his fans on YouTube: "Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media.

"No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

The couple welcomed their youngest child in April (Instagram)

Meanwhile, during a chat with HELLO!, Peter admitted: "The younger kids have never been on TV, Emily wants to keep them this way as long as possible, and I respect that."

In his holiday update, Peter also included a rare photo of his stunning Cyprus property which he lovingly built with his father. Alongside the photo he penned: "When I built this house 20 odd years ago, I couldn't imagine how incredible it would be for the family. My dad's design. What a blessing."

Peter built his home in Cyprus with his father (Instagram)

The amazing property features an open plan living space, a large swimming pool, a tennis court and a statement red kitchen. Reflecting on his holiday home, Peter told HELLO! in 2023: "My home in Cyprus is my real getaway home, and Surrey is our 'home home' which we love. It's a great little village and the kids go to school here so we're not planning on moving anytime soon."

Aside from their lavish home in Cyprus, Peter and his family also own a sprawling property in Surrey which serves as their base in the UK. Their swanky home is a real feast for the eyes complete with a cinema room, a recording studio and a private gym.